Fuel prices rise again

Motorists will be feeling the pinch today, as fuel prices are on the rise once again.

The cost of petrol is set to jump up by 4 cent per liter, while diesel will increase by 3 cent and marked gas by 1.5 cent.

It is the latest step by Government to restore excise rates after a temporary cut was introduced two years ago.

The current average price of fuel per litre in Tipperary is 1.689 for petrol and 1.707 for diesel.

But the Finance Minister is expected to come under increased pressure to postpone the final increase in fuel prices later this year.

A final rise is set to happen in August despite opposition to the proposal from many quarters.