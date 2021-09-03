Four walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics announced for Tipp this weekend

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics have been announced for Tipperary this weekend.

Starting this afternoon, second doses of Moderna will be available at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh between 3-6pm.

That’s followed by clinics tomorrow and Sunday in Nenagh for people seeking their first or second dose of Pfizer, both running from 8.30am-5pm.

Also on Sunday, the Clonmel Park Hotel has a clinic between 9am to 1pm for people looking for the first or second jab of Pfizer.

All clinics are available for people 12 years and older, but children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

People who’ve received a first dose of Astra Zeneca can now receive either Pfizer or Moderna as their 2nd in Tipperary this weekend.

Policies allowing vaccine mixing have come into force, but anybody seeking a 2nd jab must wait until at least 28 days after their first.

Chief Clinical Director of UL Hospitals Group, Professor Brian Lenehan, said:

“The response of communities throughout the Mid-West to COVID-19 vaccination has been phenomenal, but we mustn’t be complacent. We would like to get the eligible population as close to 100pc vaccinated as we possibly can.

“We will be living with this disease for some time to come, and so we urge everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine to please come to Limerick Racecourse, to the Abbey Court Nenagh and the West County Ennis this weekend, and get vaccinated. This is a crucial phase in the battle against COVID-19. Vaccination is safe, it’s free, and it will help keep you, your family and friends and your wider communities safe in the time ahead.”