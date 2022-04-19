Former Tipperary TD Michael O’Kennedy to be laid to rest today

The funeral of former Tipperary TD and Minister Michael O’Kennedy is taking place this afternoon.

The Nenagh native passed away on Friday at the age of 86.

Tributes have been pouring in following the news of the death of former Tipperary TD Michael O’Kennedy,

Also, a former Fianna Fáil minister Michael O’Kennedy passed away on Friday following a short illness.

In a national political career spanning 37-years, O’Kennedy served as Minister for Finance, Public Service, Economic Planning and Development, Foreign Affairs, Transport and Power, Labour and Agriculture as well as serving as a European Commissioner for Personal Administration and the Statistics Office.

Colleagues old and new have been expressing their sympathies, including former Taoiseach John Bruton, current Taoiseach Micheál Martin and President Michael D. Higgins.

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry described O’Kennedy as ‘a good colleague, always competitive, but fair and decent.’

His funeral is arriving at St.Mary of the Rosary church, Nenagh for 1.30pm today with burial afterwards.