Forge Players performing Martin McDonagh production in Tipp Town

The Excel Theatre in Tipperary Town stages the Cripple of Inishmaan over the coming days.

The Forge Players performance will take to the stage tonight and continue until Saturday night.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Director Michael O’Donoghue said the production was getting a lot of attention as the play is written by Martin McDonagh – the man behind Oscar nominated the Banshees of Inisherin.

“We’re kind of basking in the reflected glory of The Banshees of Inisherin.

“He is the flavour of the month of course with all these Oscar nominations with Colin Farrell and so forth – that can only be good for us.”