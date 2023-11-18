Forestry programme ‘in a heap’ – SF Agriculture Spokeperson Claire Kerrane

The government forestry programme is ‘in a heap’ and ‘an abysmal failure’, according to Sinn Fein Agriculture spokesperson Claire Kerrane speaking on a visit to Tipperary.

The Roscommon -Galway TD Claire Kerrane did some canvassing around Tipp town on Saturday afternoon ahead of the upcoming local and general elections.

She was also meeting local farmers to discuss issues around forestry and dairy production.

Deputy Kerrane’s been telling TippFM News that massive changes are needed in those areas:

”We have a new forestry program now recently launched. It’s in a real heap. We’ll have less forestry applications and forestry actually planted this year than we have had in years. And obviously that is a big part of our climate action plan. So it’s really failed and failed abysmally, particularly this year.

”Farmers in general look, I suppose the bottom line still is for farmers and I come from a farm at home, farmers are still not getting a fair price for a really high quality produce. And that’s what I would see is a very basic thing that we’re still not getting right.”