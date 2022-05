The Fleadh Cheoil Thiobraid Árann 2022 will be held in Cashel from today.

After three years the event is returning today, in person, until May 15th.

It was launched in the Brú Ború Cultural Centre at the end of April to a full house, packed with musicians from all over Tipperary.

Commenting on this year’s festival councillor Máirín McGrath said it was great to see it return and once again offer an outlet to local young musicians and dancers.