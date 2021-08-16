Five-day Golf Classic gets underway for South Tipperary Hospice

A five-day Golf Classic gets underway this morning to raise money for South Tipperary Hospice.

The 8th annual Richie & Breda Horgan Memorial Golf Classic, being held in association with Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams GAA Club, has raised €110,000 for the hospice since its inception.

Over 200 teams are already booked in for a round between today and Friday for the event at Dundrum Golf Club.

Son of Richie & Breda, Brian Horgan, explains the background to the event:

“Both my parents developed cancer in 2012/2013, and they both passed away within seven months of each other in March and November.

“We just thought about doing something for South Tipp Hospice because they’ve been so good to us. Local girl, Mary Browne, is our neighbour and works for the Hospice. They rely a lot on fundraising.”