Fianna Fail TD Welcomes Funding To Tackle Vacant Properties

Tipperary is to receive €5 million euro to tackle vacant properties in the county.

This funding announced by Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien – is to allow Local Authorities acquire properties – which are either not on the market for sale – or to which the market has not responded.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill – sees this a positive move – and will allow Tipperary county council bring back a number of buildings into use and create new homes.

Proceeds from the sale of these properties – will ensure a rolling programme of acquisitions and disposals is in place.

He told Tipp FM – it will also add to the appearance of towns and villages locally – by improving streetscape.

“I know that Tipperary County Council have ambitious plans for this fund and it will help to rejuvenate our town centres and villages. It is a another clear example of this government’s ongoing commitment to rural counties and to ensure that rural counties across the country get their proper share of structural funding Ill be working closely with Minister O’Brien into the future to ensure a constant flow of URDF funding into our county.”

“It’s hugely positive as not only will it remove derelict properties which are eyesores in our towns and villages, it will give people the opportunity to live and participate in their local communities making them more vibrant in the process.”

Deputy Cahill added: “Fianna Fáil in Government is committed to tackling the issue of vacant and derelict properties in our communities and increasing housing supply across the country.”

From my discussions with Tipperary county council that they have already pinpointed properties in town an villages that they want to purchase. We all know properties in our towns and villages that are vacant and that are eyesores, this fund will hopefully help to alleviate this situation.”