Family Carers Ireland urge people to join them for Clonmel St Patrick’s Day parade

Members of Clonmel’s branch of Family Carers Ireland are urging people to join them in the town’s St Patrick’s Day parade.

They will be meeting at St Mary’s Church in Irishtown at 2.45pm on Thursday to take part in the parade.

George Hogg told Tipp Today that they want people to feel included and it’s a good opportunity to raise awareness about family carers and what they do.

He said that they will be part of the parade, just like any other group:

“you have football clubs, dancing clubs, band, everybody seems to take part in it, but you never see anybody with the family carers association…our children and any adult that has special needs, we’re no different to anybody else.”