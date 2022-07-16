Families urged to join Slievenamon climb

The first of what is hoped will be an annual climb of Slievenamon takes place tomorrow.

The event aims to celebrate the mountains history and heritage

Organised by historian Dr Thomas McGrath the climb will mark a meeting at the top of the 2,368 foot high peak of the Young Irelanders on the third Sunday in July back in 1848.

Thousands of people gathered on the mountain that day – Dr McGrath is hoping that families from Tipperary and beyond will tackle Slievenamon from the Kilcash side during daylight hours tomorrow.