Expansion on the cards for Dromineer

Waterways Ireland have plans to add another 20 berths to Dromineer, which could boost visitors to the village and district.

Nenagh Municipal District Director, Marcus O’Connor believes the extra berths will boost that area of the lake.

He added that there are also plans in the next year to look at facilities for camper vans in the area.

Tipperary County Council also have plans for significant upgrades to the showers and toilets to facilitate for the projected increase in footfall.

Cathaoirleach of the district, Michael O’Meara raised concerns about abandoned boats with these additional spaces.

However, Marcus told councillors that while there are issues with abandoned boats in Garrykennedy and Terryglass, Waterways Ireland enforce a 5-day berthing rule, so that wouldn’t happen here.