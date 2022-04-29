Epic Cuan Saor fundraiser to conclude today

Today marks the end of a 1000km challenge in aid of a Clonmel based women’s refuge by a local man.

Fil Guida – originally from Sicily but living in Lisronagh – has been walking or cycling every day since the 21st of March in aid of Cuan Saor.

He says the news of insufficient space for vulnerable women during the pandemic prompted him to take action and so far he has raised over €3,000.

Today, he will complete his challenge around midday as he walks to Cuan Saor for the final few kilometres.

Fil said that a major reason for taking on the challenge was to support children in these families.

“But more importantly we’re also looking at the children, my funds hopefully will go towards giving the kids some therapy.”