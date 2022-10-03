Tipperary people asked to “Think Before you Flush”

Over 30,000 people in Tipperary use the toilet as a bin, according to a recent survey.

Irish Water and Clean Coasts say the survey reveals that people in Tipperary continue to regularly flush wipes and other sanitary items down their toilets.

The survey also showed that people under the age of 35 are twice as likely to dispose of ‘flushable wipes’ compared to those aged over 35.

Irish Water and Clean Coasts have launched their campaign “Think Before you Flush” in an effort to encourage real change, safeguard the environment and put a stop to waste ending up on Ireland’s sandy beaches, rocky shores and secluded bays.

They are urging people to avoid flushing wipes, even those that are labelled as being flushable, as well as sanitary products.