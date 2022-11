Tipperary households used an average of 401 litres of water a day in 2020.

This is above the national average of 379 per day according to figures published by the Central Statistics Office.

Readings from the 32,200 domestic water meters in the county show May was the month with the highest consumption at 441 litres per day while December had the lowest at 383.

Donegal had the lowest average consumption of water in 2020 at 334 litres per meter per day while Laois had the highest at 429 litres.