Significant funding for Tipperary groups towards energy costs

Voluntary and Community groups in Tipperary will receive over €1.7 million in once-off funding to assist with rising energy costs.

This comes under the Government’s Inflation Fund with the Department of Health having worked with the HSE to allocate 1,450 organisations nationwide with payments.

In total 66 groups North and South of the county have received funding allocations ranging from €1,000 to almost €660,000.

In North Tipperary there were 24 groups that received funding coming to a total allocation of €893,290.

The Daughters of Charity based in Roscrea saw the largest sum both there and across the entire county of €659,641.

Meanwhile there were a number of other groups that were given €1,000 from Borrisoleigh and Borrisokane Care of the Aged to Thurles & District Mental Health Association and Portroe Senior Citizens.

In South Tipperary 42 groups were awarded money towards their costs with the largest there going to the Brothers of Charity in Cashel at €417,491.

Moorehaven saw an overall allocation of €121,021 while there were also a number of other groups who were given €1,000 including Cahir Community Services, Knockavilla Community Council, and Tipperary Community Services.

Commenting on the news Deputy Jackie Cahill said this additional funding will help to ease some of the financial pressures and enable these groups to continue delivering essential services to those who need them most.

Eligible organisations will receive a letter from the HSE shortly confirming the amount they will receive and the terms of the fund.