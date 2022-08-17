Proposed development on Lisheen site would create 30 jobs

Tipperary County Council officials are currently considering a planning application for a Bioproducts Campus on part of the old Lisheen Mine site.

NaringTech Ltd is the company behind the application for a 10-year planning permission.

30 jobs would be created if the plans for the Bioproducts Campus are granted permission.

The proposals before the local authority are for an integrated Compost/Growing Media Facility which would compost organic wastes and food wastes into a sustainable growing media alternative to peat-based products

An Anaerobic Digestion Facility would use organic by-products and wastes to produce biogas that would then be used on-site to generate renewable electricity and provide heat for use in the compost/growing media facilities

These would accept up to 80,000 tonnes of waste materials per annum.

Meanwhile a Biorefinery facility will convert dairy industry products into a high protein nongenetically modified organism yeast initially for use in animal feed, but subsequently for use as a food ingredient.

It would be located on a 13.75 hectare site which is now part of the Lisheen windfarm – a decision is due from Tipperary County Council by September 21st next.