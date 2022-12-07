Projects in Tipp got €300,000 last year from Wind Energy Ireland

Local community projects throughout Tipperary benefitted to the tune of almost 300,000 euro worth of funding last year via community benefit funds from Wind Energy Ireland.

According to the annual Building Communities report the total contribution across Ireland was more than €4.3 million.

Funding was spread across 19 counties and was used to support a variety of local projects, ranging from education initiatives and sports clubs to installing solar panels and energy efficiency upgrades for community buildings.

Tipperary was among the top five counties that received funding last year, behind only Galway, Cork, Kerry and Mayo.

Among the recipients of this funding were the Cnoc Rua Committee in Cappawhite and the Bruckana Community Gain Scheme.