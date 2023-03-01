Plans unveiled for South Tipp solar farm

Plans for a solar farm near Clonmel will be discussed at an information session today.

The Springmount Solar Farm is proposed for a 64 hectare site taking in Rathkeevin, Kilmolash and Jamestown.

The site – which stretches from the N24 at Rathkeevin and across the R687 – would power the equivalent of 12,000 households or three quarters of the town of Clonmel.

BayWa R.E is the company behind the project – they will be seeking planning permission for a 35 year period following which the farm would be fully decommissioned.

The information session will take at the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel from 2pm this afternoon until 10pm.