McGrath critical of government for blocking Dáil debate

Government TDs voted to block a Dáil debate on energy security sought by the Rural Independent TDs last night.

Speaking following the decision group leader, Tipperary Deputy Mattie McGrath said it was despicable for a government to blatantly vote to block a crucial debate at a time when winter blackouts cannot be ruled out.

He’s described the block as like giving the proverbial finger to the energy crisis and its impact on families, at a time when our energy security and policy are worse than at any time since independence.