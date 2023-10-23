Local business in the running for environment award

A Tipperary business has been chosen as a finalist in this year’s Pakman Awards.

Kevin O’Leary Tyres has been shortlisted for the Tyre Champion Award.

It’s due to their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint through responsible tyre disposal and recycling practices.

The Clonmel business recognises that improper disposal of tyre waste can lead to environmental hazards, including pollution and habitat disruption and has worked to alleviate such damage.

The Pakman Awards are Ireland’s leading environmental awards which recognise and celebrate excellence in recycling and waste management

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in The Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin next Thursday.