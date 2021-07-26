Illegal dumping at popular Thurles walkway

Illegal dumping in Thurles has become a major issue according to a local councillor.

Independent Jim Ryan says the latest episode at the Ladyswell River Walk in the town is typical of what has been happening of late.

He says the problem will continue to get worse until the offenders are named and shamed.

“It’s just disgusting again and I don’t know what goes through peoples minds that they think they can just leave rubbish behind them – dump it – and just walk away without any responsibility.”

“It just seems to be getting worse now – until such time as people are caught, prosecuted and named & shamed this issue is just not going to go away.”