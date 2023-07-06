Fungus deadly to wildlife detected in river flowing through Tipp

A plague of fungus which can prove deadly to wildlife has been detected in a river the flows through Tipperary.

According to the Irish Independent the North American plague, which has been found in the Blackwater- kills crayfish, sparking concern for the species and birds which feed on it.

First detected in Cavan, it has now been found in the River Blackwater, spanning counties Kerry, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

The paper reports the N-P-W-S and Inland Fisheries Ireland are appealing to those using the river for kayaking or sporting activities to wash and dry equipment afterwards, to prevent the spread of the fungus.