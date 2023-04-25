Dog fouling issues in Thurles

There’s huge issues with disposal of dog fouling in the Thurles district.

This was highlighted during a lengthy discussion on dumping at the most recent meeting of the Municipal District.

Councillor Jim Ryan says a handful of dog owners are picking up after their dog with the dog waste bags provided, but discarding them incorrectly and illegally.

He says the only solution is to add more dog bins on walkways.

“Because of the lack of dog waste bins in Thurles along the walking routes, they’re now disposing of these bags with the poo inside of it on front lawns of people’s gardens, in ditches, and it’s a problem in the town. It’s only a small number of people doing this, but, in my opinion, if there was these dg waste bins situated along the popular walking routes in Thurles, this problem would go away.”

Cllr. Ryan is now is calling on the environment section of Tipperary County Council to install more dog waste bins in Thurles as he has received a number of complaints from homeowners living along popular walking routes that dog waste bags are being discarded on their lawns.

He says while it’s great they are using the poop and scoop bags, there are sufficient dog waste bins in Thurles and people aren’t bringing them home to dispose it.

The independent councillor says it’s not good enough to discard these bags anywhere but a bin.

“Dog fouling on footpaths is a huge problem everywhere and unless the proper facilities are provided – there’s no point in providing the poop and scoop bags if you don’t provide the bins to get rid of the poop and scoop bags when they’re being used, so, it just makes sense to have the poop and scoop bag stations along with these waste bins along the walking routes in Thurles, That way, in my opinion, the vast majority of people will dispose of these bags in a proper and meaningful way. But, at the moment, I’m getting calls from house owners along these walking routes are being found on their front lawn. I mean, that’s just not enough.”