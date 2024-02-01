Deposit Return Scheme commences in Tipperary stores

An additional charge of between 15 and 25 cent will be levied on plastic bottles and aluminium drinks cans sold in outlets across Tipperary from today.

This can later be redeemed by returning the clean and uncrumpled container to stores taking part in the Deposit Return Scheme.

This will only apply to bottles and cans bearing the Re-Turn logo

Reverse Vending Machines which have been installed in many supermarkets and shops across Tipperary go live from today.

In an effort to improve recycling rates the Deposit Return Scheme will see a charge levied on all plastic and aluminium bottles and cans sold –

This deposit can be reclaimed by returning the container – which must have the Re-Turn logo – to any of the outlets which have installed ‘reverse vending machines’.

Tesco is one of the many companies to come on board – manager of their Clonmel store Martin Allen explained the process.

“It caters for all cans and bottles that are from 150ml to 3 litre – but it will only cater for the products where we or other companies have charged a deposit.

When you bring the product back to the store we will redeem that deposit so therefore we won’t be redeeming products without the logo.”

The deposit on bottles and cans from 150ml to 500ml is 15 cent and 25 cent for those between 500ml and 3 litre.