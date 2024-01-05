Busy time for local Christmas tree recycling sites

Most people will be looking to take down their Christmas trees this weekend.

The festivities are over for another year and people are looking to put the decorations away until next December.

Tipperary County Council has nine sites in towns across the county where you can bring a natural tree for recycling.

But any bring centre that takes green waste should also be able to take you trees.

Commercial Director at Clonmel Waste on the Cashel Road Mark Muldowney says they’re expecting to be very busy over the next few days.

Tipperary County Council says that Christmas Trees can be dropped off Free of Charge for recycling until Saturday 13th January at the following locations when open.

Clonmel Recycling Centre Carrigeen, Clonmel

Waller’s-Lot Recycling Centre Cashel

Donohill Recycling Centre, Tipperary

Fair Green Car Park Carrick- on- Suir

Nenagh Recycling Centre, Nenagh

Roscrea Recycling Centre, Roscrea

Templemore Town Park, Templemore

Town Park, Car Park, Thurles (opposite Farm Building)

County Council Depot Cahir Business Park, Cahir