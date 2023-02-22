Walker gets into difficulty on Comeragh Mountains

Members of the Tipperary based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association were called into action on the Comeragh Mountains yesterday.

A walker became disorientated in dense fog above Coumshingaun lake.

SEMRA volunteers located the walker and safely brought them down off the hill to Mahon Falls carpark.

The Clonmel based group is reminding people that the Coumshingaun loop can be challenging even for the most experienced of walkers but can be particularly dangerous in dense fog and low light conditions, which are common at this time of year.