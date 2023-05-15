Two Tipperary based rescue services called into action

The Lough Derg RNLI crew came to the aid of a 34 foot cruiser that ran aground in Cloondavaun Bay on the north-western shore of the lake yesterday afternoon.

They located the boat and all three people on board were safe and unharmed.

The cruiser company arrived on scene and advised the lifeboat crew it would take the vessel off the shoal and brought it back to safe water.

Meanwhile the Clonmel based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association were winding down from a day of training in the Galtees when they were called to assist a walker who had suffered an injury that meant they were unable to make it down off the hill without assistance.

SEMRA’s team doctor was first on scene and treated the casualty who was then taken off the hill by the team.