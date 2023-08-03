Tipperary retained firefighters commence strike action

Retained firefighters in Tipperary and Waterford are beginning two days of strike action this morning.

It comes as they escalate their industrial dispute over pay and condition with local authorities.

The Unite trade union says firefighters have seen retainers and call-out fees “frozen for years”.

Regional secretary of Unite Susan Fitzgearld says the strike was inevitable because of a lack of engagement with management.

“Unite members in Tipperary and Waterford are back on the picket line – retained firefighters…extremely valuable important workers.

“They’re forced back on the picket line because of the lack of engagement – the lack of basic respect to them and their union – so our members are back out on that basis.”