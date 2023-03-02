Tipperary Fire & Rescue well prepared for incidents like Wexford hospital blaze

Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service are well prepared for any emergency at hospitals in the county.

In the wake yesterday’s major fire at Wexford General Hospital they have moved to allay any concerns there may be in the event of any such incident at Tipperary University Hospital or Nenagh Hospital.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Assistant Fire Chief Carol Kennedy said the “Major Emergency Plan” for Tipperary includes familiarisation with hospital layout.

“They’d be familiar with where hydrants would be, access and egress points that kind of thing.

“Planning really is key to everything and those familiarisation visits will help an awful lot for that kind of thing.

“With hospitals as well its important to note that because there is that compartmentation we have what’s known as phased evacuation so you can in essence move people from one side of the building to another where the fire won’t spread to or is less likely to spread to so it gives you more time.”

Carol Kennedy says Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service take on board whatever emerges from investigations into the Wexford incident.

“Every time a major emergency is declared obviously a lot of paperwork follows that and they have to do a review of the plan. So any findings that come out of that then will be shared with other agencies so we can put that into our learning as well.”