Retained fire fighters accept WRC proposals

Retained fire fighters in Tipperary and elsewhere have voted to accept proposals from the Workplace Relations Commission to resolve their industrial dispute.

It follows intensive consultations last week and a secret ballot.

Retained fire fighters in Tipperary along around 2,000 colleagues across the country have been involved in industrial action for some time.

They are part-time firefighters who are paid an annual retainer for being on-call.

The dispute was over what SIPTU described as poor terms and conditions for retained fire fighters.

The number of personnel has been a major issue with a station in North Tipperary having a crew of five when they should have eight – out of those five, three are officers and two are firefighters. Another station in the South of the county should have twelve firefighters but only have six.

The action taken by retained firefighters included closing half of the twelve stations across Tipp on alternate days.

SIPTU has welcomed the news, but warned that while today’s vote ends the current strike, it doesn’t end the battle.