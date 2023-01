Members of the Clonmel based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association were called into action earlier today.

Gardaí alerted them to a walker who had become disorientated in thick fog on Slievenamon.

The person was an experienced walker and well kitted out – they were located by SEMRA at 9:40 and transferred to a team vehicle.

SEMRA say the initial response was delayed when access to the trailhead/forest track was blocked by a parked car meaning an alternative route had to be found.