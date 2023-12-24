Do not put wrapping paper in the fire

Be careful what you do with your packaging and wrapping this Christmas especially when you’re tearing into those presents tomorrow.

Tipperary Assistant Fire Chief Carol Kennedy is warning of the dangers of burning your recycling at home.

She is urging people to take their left over boxes and gift paper to their local recycling centre.

“With a lot of packaging we’ll have a lot of wrapping paper and the boxes and things like that. Never, ever be tempted to put those into the fire – they can rise up into the chimney and actually start a chimney fire.

“So what we would do is check out your local recycling centre and use those to dispose of your packaging safely.”