Lowry: Outstanding issues need to be resolved in firefighters dispute

The acceptance by retained firefighters of Workplace Relations Commission proposals to resolve their dispute is just the first step in the process according to a Tipperary TD.

A secret ballot has resulted in the industrial action being stood down across the country.

Over the past two months retained firefighters have engaged in action which included closing half of the twelve stations across Tipp on alternate days.

Deputy Michael Lowry has welcomed the progress but says more needs to happen.

“This is only a first step in a process to improve the pay and conditions of retained firefighters across Tipperary and nationally. It is also essential that all outstanding issues including structures and funding be addressed during the forthcoming roundtable negotiations on national pay agreements.”

The WRC agreement proposals were built on the foundation of a previous Labour Court recommendation that provides for:

A minimum of 12 retained firefighters per station, with 6 available to respond;

An increase in staff numbers of circa 20% (approx. 400 new retained firefighters) to provide that minimum of 12 firefighters in all fire stations;

50 additional promotional positions created;

Structured time off, that would enable a retained firefighter to be away from their station fire-ground area for up to 24 weeks a year;

Individual flexibility with regard to availability;

Flexibility to attend calls when scheduled on leave, if desired;

With the acceptance of the WRC proposals, new Retained firefighter recruits will now enter service with guaranteed fixed minimum earnings of over €18,000 and will reach the top of the scale after 8 years.