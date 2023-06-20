Lough Derg RNLI crew called into action overnight

The volunteer crew are tasked just after 1.30am to search for and assist 2 people reported to have set out from Portumna for Mountshannon 7 hours earlier, but who had not arrived at their destination.

At 1.48am they spotted the casualty vessel adrift in open water near Garrykennedy.

When the lifeboat came alongside, volunteers found that both casualties were safe and unharmed.

They were requested to put on their lifejackets with the vessel taken on an alongside tow to Garrykennedy Harbour where they tied up safely at 2.25am.

Lifeboat crew made contact with a friend of the casualties and arranged for them to be collected.

Peter Kennedy, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat uses to ‘ensure you have sufficient fuel for your journey and always carry a means of communication. Plan your route to arrive at your destination before nightfall. Should you need assistance, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard’.