A number of emergency services were called into action in the Glen of Aherlow yesterday.

The alarm was raised shortly after 1 o’clock after a lady took a fall and injured her ankle in a wooded area near Christ the King car park.

The National Ambulance Service, Tipperary Fire & Rescue and South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association attended the scene.

After initial assessment, the casualty was carried out by stretcher over steep ground to a nearby waiting ambulance.