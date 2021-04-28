GoFundMe page to raise funds for SEMRA on behalf of Gillian Ryan

A fundraiser has been launched to raise money for South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association after their search efforts for Gillian Ryan last week.

Gillian’s husband Conor has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for the Clonmel-based group, after her death on the Comeragh Mountains.

Gillian, an experienced runner from Horse & Jockey, got into difficulty and SEMRA were among the groups involved in recovering her body in challenging conditions.

€14,000 has been raised so far on the GoFundMe page called ‘South Eastern Mountain Rescue on behalf of Gillian’.

The page can be accessed here