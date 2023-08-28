First Responders praised in the wake of Clonmel tragedy

The Emergency Services have been praised for their efforts in dealing with the tragic events of Friday night in Clonmel.

Gardaí, Fire and Ambulance personnel were quickly on the scene at Hillview.

Richard Kennedy is the Garda Representative Association rep in Tipperary.

“The three lads that went the other night in Clonmel, they’re three junior members. Credit to them – they haven’t four years’ service between the three first lads at the scene. One of them is only out of the college a few weeks. So for them lads – for senior lads its tough – for them lads its extremely tough. In fairness to them and credit must go as well to the lads in the Fire Service in Clonmel, they were excellent on the night.”