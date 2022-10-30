Fire service issue fireworks warning

The potential dangers of fireworks are being highlighted by the Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service as we approach Halloween.

While there are a number of approved events taking place in Tipperary for the festivities many people have already been setting off fireworks in recent days.

Pet owners are being reminded to keep them indoors where possible to ensure they are not frightened by the loud noise.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer in Tipp Carol Kennedy says fireworks are illegal in Ireland and may not meet safety standards.

“We don’t really know what’s in them, whether they’ve been manufactured correctly or not. They could be out of date. You may light them and they don’t go off in time or they go off too quickly.

“They can cause huge injuries to your face to your fingers so absolutely stay away from fireworks.

“We’re definitely hearing them earlier and earlier every year so people have access to them wherever they’re getting them from but absolutely be mindful of the dangers of fireworks.”