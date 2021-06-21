Eriksen incident leads to increased interest in learning CPR

A First Responders Group in Tipperary say they have seen a marked increase in the number of people looking to train in CPR since soccer star Christian Eriksen’s near fatal incident.

The Danish player collapsed while playing for his country at Euro 2020 and was only saved by the quick actions of medics on the field.

The First Responders group in Newcastle in South Tipp are a 25 strong group operating on rota, that attend emergencies locally and stabilize patients until an ambulance arrives.

They are a completely voluntary group but one of very few in the country that are directly affiliated with the National Ambulance Service.

Sean Byrne from the First Responders Group says the Christian Eriksen episode highlighted the need for a quick response in cardiac events.

“We’ve had enquiries already about people joining the group – it’s the best advertising.”

“I suppose it was an unfortunate situation and I know that the media did get a little bit of a backlash for leaving the camera on but I don’t think it did any harm for people to see how quickly it can happen.”