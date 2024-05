The first of this year’s Tipperary Cup semi-finals is down for decision this evening.

St. Michael’s host Two Mile Borris for a place in this weekend’s Tipp Cup final.

The Saints are looking to move a step closer to a treble as they have already secured the Premier Division title and the Munster Junior Cup this season.

Kick-off tonight is at 7pm in Cooke Park.

The other semi-final takes place on Wednesday evening and sees Cashel Town hosting Clonmel Celtic.