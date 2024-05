Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett took 3rd on yesterday’s opening stage of the 4 Days of Dunkirk.

The 173 kilometre run from Dunkirk to Le Touquet was won by Milan Fretin of the Cofidis squad.

Bennett is making a return to action following a training block.

The Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale rider has already notched up a number of podium finishes this year but that elusive first win of the season has still to come.

Fellow Irish rider Rory Townsend of the Q36.5 team finished 6th yesterday.