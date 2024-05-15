Kennedy: Rebels speed will be a key area for Tipp

Cork’s pace is something Tipp will be preparing to deal with this weekend according to a local analyst.

The sides meet on Sunday at 4pm in FBD Semple Stadium in a massive Munster senior hurling championship showdown.

A loss for either team would see them eliminated from the championship.

Speaking on Extra-Time, JJ Kennedy says the Rebels speed will be a key area Tipp will be aware of.

“They have pace all over the place and there’s no secret in this, this is well known.

“Tipp will be well aware of that going into the game on Sunday that if you stand any way off Cork and if you give them ball and let them play and let them spray good ball into their forwards particularly they will open you up, expose you and they’ll create havoc with our defence like they did two years ago when they were in Thurles.

“You’ve got to try cut that off at source, it’s too late if they’re on the move.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of Sunday’s game from 4pm with thanks to Arrabawn Stores.