Council rules out special meeting on firefighters dispute

Management at Tipperary County Council have rejected calls for a special meeting of the local authority in relation to the ongoing retained firefighters dispute.

Retained fire fighters at Tipperary’s 12 stations have been engaging in industrial along with colleagues across the country over pay and conditions as well as retention and recruitment issues.

Some members of Tipperary County Council had tried unsuccessfully to raise the issue at the June meeting of the local authority.

In a further bid to have the dispute discussed 12 independent Councillors had sought a special meeting of the local authority and also asked that a delegation of firefighters should attend to give their perspective on matters and point out some of the problems they are facing.

Officials have replied saying that this is a national dispute and Tipperary has no seat at the negotiating table while elected members are specifically precluded from having a role or function in industrial disputes.

Director of Services Sinead Carr has however said she would be happy to facilitate an on-line briefing session for councillors with key members of staff in attendance – however this could only focus on the contingencies in place and also the impact on services to the community.

The communication to the councillors also says it would absolutely not be possible for retained fire service employees to attend such a meeting.