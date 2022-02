Investigations are continuing into an incident in Nenagh last evening.

Gardaí – including the Armed Response Unit – were called to the scene of an assault at a house on Sarsfield Street at around 5pm on Sunday.

A man in his 40s has been hospitalised while a woman – also believed to be in her 40s – is in Garda custody.

The scene is still cordoned off pending a forensic examination this morning.