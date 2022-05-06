Young Nenagh film maker thankful for local support

A Nenagh filmmaker who won an award in Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year Awards says his community has been a huge support.

Sixteen-year-old Jake Mitchell won the Online Views Award for his music video, Mr Mean at the 2022 Fresh International Film Festival earlier this month.

As well as filming and producing his videos, Jake also stars in them and his YouTube channel, The Jake Show, has 104,000 subscribers and 123,820 views.

Despite gaining both national and local media attention he says the local support from the people of Nenagh means a lot and his current project is focused on Nenagh and Keeper Hill Documentary.

“I just think it’s great cause it’s local for Nenagh anyway, it doesn’t get as much media coverage as it should and I plan to make it a major documentary.”

Speaking about his ambitions he said he has his eyes on a number of film festivals.

“I plan to win next year’s Fresh Film festival …and there’s the Virgin Media one in Dublin”.