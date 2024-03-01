Work progressing well on new Carrick on Suir school

The new Gaelscoil Charraig na Siúire building could be open by the end of this year

The sod was officially turned on the site of the old St Josephs’ College by the Education Minister Norma Foley yesterday.

The Gaelscoil which has 117 students this year has been in pre-fabs and temporary accommodation since it was founded 25 years ago.

The new building is not due to be ready until 2025 but Principal Linda Nic an Bhaird says the work is currently ahead of schedule and hopes are high that they might get in there early.