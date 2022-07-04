West Tipp school celebrates latest Green Flag award

St. Joseph’s Primary School in Tipperary Town has celebrated an 11th Green Flag awarded to the school.

Local TD Michael Lowry spoke at the event complimenting the students on their commitment to climate action, stating that the same awareness was not there for older generations in years previous.

The school this year was granted Deis Status after a long wait and over the summer works are set to take place on 4 additional rooms, a new roof and the supply and fit of a new lift.

Deputy Lowry commending the community said the hard work had paid off and the Green Flag is proof of that.