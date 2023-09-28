Tipperary school transport issues raised by local TD

The issues facing the school transport scheme is to be raised in the Dáil by a Tipperary TD.

Deputy Michael Lowry and members of the Regional Group of TDs, have published a Dáil Motion imploring the Government to address the mounting problems disrupting the service.

It comes at a time when many families in Tipperary and across the country have found themselves without a place on a school bus which leads to major disruption to their routine and additional costs in trying to get students to their place of education.

Michael Lowry says the system needs to be brought up to scratch.

“We have a motion before the Dáil which will be debated next week imploring the Government to address the mounting problems disrupting the school transport scheme. School transport is recognised as an indispensable service for families and children across Tipperary and the country. There is a need for a fit for purpose for a school transport scheme for all students requiring transport to their nearest school irrespective of the distance.”

Deputy Lowry also wants a review of the age limits imposed on drivers of school busses in Tipperary and nationally.

He says it is pivotal in ensuring access to school for more than 149,000 children, including more than 18,000 children with Special Educational Needs.

The Thurles TD is also calling for the continuation of the discretionary ticket for some pupils.

“We also need to ensure that families that were issued with concessionary tickets in the past continue to benefit from that service.

“Another issue is the age cap on drivers for private service. We have many drivers – experienced, careful and reliable drivers – who are discriminated against when they reach the age of 70. This is happening at a time when private operators are finding it extremely difficult to get drivers.”