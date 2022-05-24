Tipp students among the winners at The Big Idea

Students from Borrisoleigh have won the Equality category at this year’s The Big Idea.

This is a creative education programme which is in its second year and was designed to empower the next generation to tackle big, local to global challenges using creative thinking.

Isaac, Jessica, and Emma from St Joseph’s College developed a social media platform that would meet the needs of the LGBTQ+ community through a non-judgemental platform.

They were successful in the ‘Equality – ICT/UX’ category.

Their TY Co-ordinator Mary Gorey says there was huge excitement when they won and she commended the programme for reaching more creative learner:

“This really bridges the gap between education and industry.”

“These students really grasped that and felt that they were really being heard.”

“One of the members in the group said that when they got the feedback from one of their mentors they felt that the mentors had really listened to their ideas.”

Isaac, Jessica and Emma’s entry can be viewed here https://exhibition.thebigidea.ie/spark-youth/

The overall winner was a team from St Leo’s College in Carlow.