Tipp schools through to world final of Junk Kouture

Students from two Tipperary schools have qualified to represent Ireland at the Junk Kouture World Final in London later this year.

10 winning designs were announced at the Irish final last night at the 3Arena in Dublin.

Made from 100% recycled materials the winners were chosen from 80 up-and-coming eco conscious creators and fashion designers.

‘Drowning Duchess’ modelled and designed by Eabha Byrnes of St. Anne’s Secondary School, Tipperary made from pool floats and inflatables is through to the London finals in October.

She will be joined by ‘The Eye of the Beholder’ which was modelled by Lauren Egan of Ursuline Secondary School in Thurles. Designed by Zoe Whelan, Lauren Egan and Shauna Walsh it’s made from discarded tents, garden hose and an old builder’s helmet.